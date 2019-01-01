 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Master Kush

Master Kush

by Variety Of Cannabis

Write a review
Variety Of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Master Kush
Variety Of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Master Kush

$10.50MSRP

About this product

Master Kush is an Indica-dominant feminized cannabis strain with origins of a Kush, a Skunk and an Original OG (quite similar to those of the Dutch classic). This outstanding, vigorous cannabis plant can assimilate constant fertilization thanks to its strong root system, which leads to a solid structure that favours the development of huge buds. High calyx to leaf ratio makes for easy trimming. It is important to bear in mind that it is sensitive to moisture. Grows best as a multi-branch plant. During maturation the plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without the mind-numbing effect that many Indica strains produce.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Master Kush

Master Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

About this brand

Variety Of Cannabis Logo
Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.