About this product

Master Kush is an Indica-dominant feminized cannabis strain with origins of a Kush, a Skunk and an Original OG (quite similar to those of the Dutch classic). This outstanding, vigorous cannabis plant can assimilate constant fertilization thanks to its strong root system, which leads to a solid structure that favours the development of huge buds. High calyx to leaf ratio makes for easy trimming. It is important to bear in mind that it is sensitive to moisture. Grows best as a multi-branch plant. During maturation the plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without the mind-numbing effect that many Indica strains produce.