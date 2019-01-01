About this product
OG Kush Auto is an Indica-dominant feminized autoflowering version of the iconic “Ocean Grown Kush”. A cross between Ruderalis and OG Kush. OG Kush makes up the genetic backbone of US West Coast cannabis varieties. The OG Kush Auto is a very bushy plant, growing low with dense branching. Mature flowers will appear in large, dense clusters, lime green in color and packed with resin. This being such a heavily branched plant, pruning and stressing the plant will allow you to maximize your yield. Really well balanced, OG Kush Auto cannabis seed gives growers the possibility to obtain good results in small indoor spaces and crops that go unnoticed outdoors. It is advisable to water it frequently but in small amounts. Its aroma is in equal parts pungent and fresh, with sweet notes, notes of concentrated citric acid and a touch of earthiness, diesel and spices. The effect is typically Indica so do not expect to be very active.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.