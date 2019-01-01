 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Orient Express

by Variety Of Cannabis

Orient express is a potent Sativa/Indica f1 hybrid that combines the high yield of aromatic and resinous flowers from a Vietnam Black mother, with the low height and short flowering time of the China Yunnan Indica. Excellent adaptability to indoor growing. Orient Express is a strain that generally requires high levels of nutrients, therefore you should feed her generously until the 6th flowering week in order to produce a boundless harvest. Recommended for the Sativa lovers with small gardens. Due to the potent aroma and delicious taste of the finished bud, it might be a good idea to grow Orient Express entirely organically, as chemical feeding and excessive additives can dull the flavors. A deep and organic cannabis aroma appears from the beginning of her flowering. Earthy and floral, the smoke is light and brings on a very clear, very smooth sativa high without any paranoia.

Orient Express by Ace Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid with Asian lineage. Created by crossing Vietnam Black and China Yunnan, Orient Express has herbal, grassy aromas representative of the hot and humid forest floor in the dense rainforests of Southeast Asia. The effects are described as warm, clean, and pleasant and perfect for chatting and enjoying good company without paranoia or anxiety. With an average potency of 16% THC and an 8 to 10 week flowering time, Orient Express is an ideal option for new or seasoned gardeners. 

Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.