About this product

Resinous Indica with beautiful purple and reddish colours, and excellent resistance against cold and fungus. Chitral is widely known in the cannabis world as being producer of one of the best Pakistani hashes. The Pakistan Chitral line we offer you here is an excellent pure Kush bred since the mid-90’s. This Indica is an explosion of colors, tastes and scents with two main phenotypes: one green and the other very colorful. Both phenotypes produce plants with high adaptability, short flowering time, generous resin production and pleasant hash plant effect. Pakistan Chitral Kush is not only surprising due to its aroma, beauty and quality. It is also one of the few pure Indicas that mature correctly even under rainy conditions, in contrast with most of the current afghani strains that easily rot under those conditions. Great diversity of sweet scents, always round and penetrating. Pleasant aroma of caramel, strawberry and blackberry chewing gum. Pleasant and relaxing hash plant effect.