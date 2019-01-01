About this product

The genuine Panama Red adapted to modern indoor growing and temperate latitudes. Panama combines 3 excellent Sativas from Panama. A hybrid of great potency and vegetative vigor. It produces beautiful, large, dense flowers full of trichomes, often showing reddish and pinkish pistils when flowering. Traits usually associated with the mythic Panama Red and Colombia Punto Rojo strains. Panama is probably the best American pure Sativa hybrid bred in the last 15 years. Its aroma and effect are reminiscent of the best Colombian and Panama Red Sativas from the 70’s. Outdoors, it is also a very adaptable plant that has been successfully grown for years in temperate latitudes and even in cold climates such as in southern France or Eastern Europe. Panama is one of the best Sativas available to develop powerful, resinous and high yielding hybrids. Penetrating organic aroma, mainly lemon and incense. Very powerful, psychedelic and long lasting effect. Panama is known to create a mellow head-high that is very relaxing and slightly psychedelic. Considered by many as the laughing gas of the 70’s, this Sativa is sure to bring a smile to all who medicate with it.