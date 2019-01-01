 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pineapple Skunk

by Variety Of Cannabis

Pineapple Skunk is a Sativa/Indica feminized cannabis strain. The origins of Pineapple Skunk have more than proven their personality: Big Bud and a selection of Skunks. Indoor or outdoor grows are viable options for beginning and veteran growers alike. This elegant aromatic plant that does particularly well in SOG and SCROG and requires just growth control when cultivated indoors. Pineapple Skunk has a very strong, penetrating odour. The buds have long lumpy spade-shaped light minty green nugs with dark furry amber hairs and a thick frosty coating of white crystal trichomes. This fragrant plant offers a sweet, pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. The Pineapple Skunk high has fast hard-hitting effects that are powered by a moderately high THC level that ranges on average between 15-19%.

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Pineapple Skunk by Humbolt Seeds is a hybrid cross between Pineapple, Skunk #1, and Cheese. This fragrant plant offers a sweet, pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. Known for its couch lock potential, Pineapple Skunk is optimal for relieving stress, insomnia, and pain and is best experienced during inactive hours. Indoor or outdoor grows are viable options for beginning and veteran growers alike, with higher yields indoors flowering around 8 weeks.

Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.