Pineapple Skunk is a Sativa/Indica feminized cannabis strain. The origins of Pineapple Skunk have more than proven their personality: Big Bud and a selection of Skunks. Indoor or outdoor grows are viable options for beginning and veteran growers alike. This elegant aromatic plant that does particularly well in SOG and SCROG and requires just growth control when cultivated indoors. Pineapple Skunk has a very strong, penetrating odour. The buds have long lumpy spade-shaped light minty green nugs with dark furry amber hairs and a thick frosty coating of white crystal trichomes. This fragrant plant offers a sweet, pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. The Pineapple Skunk high has fast hard-hitting effects that are powered by a moderately high THC level that ranges on average between 15-19%.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Pineapple Skunk by Humbolt Seeds is a hybrid cross between Pineapple, Skunk #1, and Cheese. This fragrant plant offers a sweet, pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. Known for its couch lock potential, Pineapple Skunk is optimal for relieving stress, insomnia, and pain and is best experienced during inactive hours. Indoor or outdoor grows are viable options for beginning and veteran growers alike, with higher yields indoors flowering around 8 weeks.