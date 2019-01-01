 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Skunk Auto

by Variety Of Cannabis

Variety Of Cannabis
Variety Of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Skunk Auto

Skunk Auto is a Sativa/Indica/Ruderalis feminized auto-flowering cannabis strain. This strain from an old-school Skunk crossed with a pure Ruderalis plant is simply the auto-flowering version of the most stable cannabis hybrid known to date: the renowned Skunk. Because of the Ruderalis genetics it can adapt to almost all climates except for the most extreme ones. The structure of the Skunk Auto is branchy, with medium to large internodes. The Skunk Auto stretches fast during the first two weeks of growth, developing strong branches and lush foliage. The leaves are dark green, thick, with overlapping leaflets. These auto-flowering ladies still follow the powerful Skunk growth pattern of short inter-nodal gaps between strong branches laden with thick, succulent colas. Skunk Auto is a cannabis plant that boasts an intense aroma of citrus fruit, incense and a flavor that expresses hints of sandalwood and Skunk with a spicy finish. Skunk Automatic’s potent effect displays her Sativa heritage, combining a power-full relaxing stoned with a clear cerebral high.

About this brand

Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.