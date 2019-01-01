About this product

Skunk Auto is a Sativa/Indica/Ruderalis feminized auto-flowering cannabis strain. This strain from an old-school Skunk crossed with a pure Ruderalis plant is simply the auto-flowering version of the most stable cannabis hybrid known to date: the renowned Skunk. Because of the Ruderalis genetics it can adapt to almost all climates except for the most extreme ones. The structure of the Skunk Auto is branchy, with medium to large internodes. The Skunk Auto stretches fast during the first two weeks of growth, developing strong branches and lush foliage. The leaves are dark green, thick, with overlapping leaflets. These auto-flowering ladies still follow the powerful Skunk growth pattern of short inter-nodal gaps between strong branches laden with thick, succulent colas. Skunk Auto is a cannabis plant that boasts an intense aroma of citrus fruit, incense and a flavor that expresses hints of sandalwood and Skunk with a spicy finish. Skunk Automatic’s potent effect displays her Sativa heritage, combining a power-full relaxing stoned with a clear cerebral high.