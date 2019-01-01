 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Variety Of Cannabis

$10.50MSRP

Snow moon is a vigorous and tasty hashplant hybrid with genetics from 2 excellent elite hashplants: the famous purple Pakistan Chitral Kush and the China Yunnan. Snow Moon has a compact, robust structure and is almost 100 % Indica full blood. Yields can be very good, especially outdoors. The plant has a good resistance to pests, diseases and temperature variations. She can be grown outdoors with great success up to 47° of latitude. Average doses of nutrient are required throughout the lifecycle of the plant. The structure is typically Indica with good branching and very wide, dark green leaves. The hash produced from this strain is exceptional. Emanating a sticky and appealing resin that smells like forest fruits bubblegum.Rounded and ‘mouth watering’ aromas. The effect is somewhat warm and pleasant and has a happy psychoactive touch.

Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.