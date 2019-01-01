 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Snow Moon Regular

Snow Moon Regular

by Variety Of Cannabis

Write a review
Variety Of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Snow Moon Regular
Variety Of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Snow Moon Regular

$7.00MSRP

About this product

Snow Moon is a hybrid which combines genetics from Pakistan and China. The famous purple Pakistan Chitral Kush and the China Yunnan. Snow Moon displays 2 main phenotypes. Firstly, we have the ‘white’ pheno, with higher influence coming from the China Yunnan hashplant. This pheno matures producing a thick and shiny layer of resins all over the flowers and closer leaves, giving her a ‘snowy’ appearance that reminds us the best expressions of the white family from the 90’s. On the other hand, we also find the ‘blackberry’ pheno, with evident pakistani influence, that produces beautiful purple flowers with reddish hints. Compact and robust structure, almost 100% Indica full blood. Big, thick, lush and dark-green leaves. The node lenght is usually very short. Excellent branching in certain individuals. The Pakistani phenotype is emanating a sticky and appealing resin that smells like forest fruits bubblegum. Both phenos produce indica plants of remarkable quality, with a warm, pleasant and happy psycho-activity, and always rounded and ‘mouth watering’ aromas.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Variety Of Cannabis Logo
Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.