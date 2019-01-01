 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Truthband

by Variety Of Cannabis

Variety Of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Truthband
Variety Of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Truthband

Truthband is a feminized Indica-dominant cannabis strain mixing 707 Head Band with The Truth, producing a plant that is tall with a good open growth structure, allowing plenty of light to the inner parts of the plant and making her ideal for all types of terrain. Cola formation is abundant and the kolas themselves are large, dominant and fluffy. This outstanding medium-sized/big plant is easy-to-grow and spectacular during the flowering period, as it is covered by different reddish and purplish hues. It performs well both indoors and outdoors, but it grows happier in temperate Mediterranean climates. Truthband is also a very resilient strain, to both mould and pests, as well as novice growing errors, making her an ideal top shelf strain of cannabis seeds to learn with. The flavor and aroma of this cannabis strain are really deep, with notes of spiced fruit, lemon, oil and pine. Its long-lasting and potent effect, cerebral as well as physical, will take you to very distant places. It is the perfect cannabis strain for those looking for potency and richness at all levels. It is a classic Californian strain which boasts a delicious and unique flavor.

About this brand

Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.