Violeta

by Variety Of Cannabis

Violeta is the result of crossing 2 purple strains: the mother is the Purple Malawi, a very special expression of purple African Sativa, that was pollinated by the best and more colorful Pakistan Chitral Kush Indica parental plants. Violeta is a Indica-dominant hybrid that matures with intense purple and reddish colors. Violeta has excellent adaptability to indoor growing in a variety of situations with bending and super cropping having very little impact on the stress of the plant. Outdoors, it is also a very adaptable plant that has been successfully grown in warm or cold climates, maturing correctly until latitude 47. Violeta has a mainly columnar structure, with medium node length. We recommend average fertilizer levels for the whole cycle. Violetta will conquer you not only with its colors and beauty. Its peculiar balsamic/fruity aroma balance make it a favorite for all types of growers and gardens. Violeta has interesting intense balsamic aroma, with a background of forest fruits. The long-lasting effect is powerful, relaxing and rather physical. It is ideal for enjoying pleasant moments of rest. Kind and well balanced Sativa/Indica effect.

Violeta by Ace Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid cross of two deliciously purple strains. Its vibrant colors and balanced effects were brought to life by pairing Purple Malawi, a deep purple expression of the African sativa crossed with Pakistan Chitral Kush. Violeta’s aroma is nearly as unique as its appearance, with a bouquet of balsamic vinegar and tree fruit. The stoney effects and medium potency of this strain make it a pleasant cannabis variety any time of the day.

Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.