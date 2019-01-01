About this product

Violeta is the result of crossing 2 purple strains: the mother is the Purple Malawi, a very special expression of purple African Sativa, that was pollinated by the best and more colorful Pakistan Chitral Kush Indica parental plants. Violeta is a Indica-dominant hybrid that matures with intense purple and reddish colors. Violeta has excellent adaptability to indoor growing in a variety of situations with bending and super cropping having very little impact on the stress of the plant. Outdoors, it is also a very adaptable plant that has been successfully grown in warm or cold climates, maturing correctly until latitude 47. Violeta has a mainly columnar structure, with medium node length. We recommend average fertilizer levels for the whole cycle. Violetta will conquer you not only with its colors and beauty. Its peculiar balsamic/fruity aroma balance make it a favorite for all types of growers and gardens. Violeta has interesting intense balsamic aroma, with a background of forest fruits. The long-lasting effect is powerful, relaxing and rather physical. It is ideal for enjoying pleasant moments of rest. Kind and well balanced Sativa/Indica effect.