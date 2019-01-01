 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Zamaldelica

Zamaldelica

by Variety Of Cannabis

Write a review
Variety Of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Zamaldelica
Variety Of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Zamaldelica

$4.67MSRP

About this product

Super Sativa hybrid with strong stimulant, uplifting and psychedelic effects. Zamal is an exotic African Sativa from la reunion island, close to Madagascar, famous for its extreme vigor and legendary psychedelic effect. An excellent Zamal mother selected for its trippy effect, fast flowering and remarkable sweet carrot and floral fragrances, was pollinated by the powerful Golden Tiger in order to create Zamaldelica. A super Sativa hybrid with strong uplifting and lysergic effect and amazing vigorous growth. Zamaldelica is known for its outstanding potency, very high THC content and the quality of its effect have no parallel in recent sativa breeding. Sweet carrot, mango, orange, flowers and resins. Very powerful, refined effect of premium quality. Clear, euphoric, stimulating and soaring. Very psychedelic in certain cases.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Zamaldelica

Zamaldelica

Zamaldelica by Ace Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain from La Reunion Island near Madagascar. It is a cross of Zamal and Golden Tiger, and is famous for its heady, psychedelic effects and powerful physical vigor. The bright, spear-like colas are wrapped in red hairs and express a unique aroma of sweet carrot, mango, and citrus. This strain’s powerful mental effects leave the mind soaring and could overwhelm the uninitiated sativa consumer. Zamaldelica has an extended flowering period of approximately 11 to 14 weeks. 

 

About this brand

Variety Of Cannabis Logo
Variety of Cannabis is a European seed bank for a premium selection of cannabis seeds. It's our quest to find and deliver only high quality seeds to our customers. Free delivery for orders above € 50,- (± $ 57,-). We offer a selected variety of cannabis seeds with genetics from Asian, African, European and American origins, e.g., Blue Dream, Sour Diesel, Panama, Master Kush, Kali China.