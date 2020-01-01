Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 ounces
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
BIOACTIVE CBD Oil is a concentrate of Pure Industrial Hemp Crystalline Extract, MCT Oil derived from Organic Coconuts and cold pressed Hemp Seed Oil. This Bioactive tincture comes in Watermelon, Mango and Blueberry. Organic & Non-GMO Organic Hemp THC FREE US - Arizona Made! CBD Crystalline - Pure CBD Ingredients: Pure Industrial Hemp Crystalline Extract, MCT Oil & Hemp Seed Oil, natural flavors
Be the first to review this product.