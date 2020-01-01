 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Cannafyl CBD

About this product

Feel the relief with these wonderful bath bombs. They were created to not only relax the body, but to help stabilize the mood as well! What it does: Alleviates chronic pain, arthritis, inflammation, migraine, muscle pain, anxiety and stress. Ingredients: Baking soda, Epson salt, citric acid, Coconut oil, Witch Hazel, Pure Industrial Hemp Crystalline Extract along with soothing essential oils. How to Use it: Fill tub with hot water, drop in your bath bomb and enjoy! For best results allow yourself at least 30 minutes to soak and enjoy the full effect of the CBD and essential oils. Available in Lavendar, Oatmeal & Vanilla, & Citrus! Yum!

About this brand

Locally owned & operated since 2014! Natural wellness for life enthusiasts. Live authentically. Heal naturally. #LetsThrive #lifeback