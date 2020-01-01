 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Cannafyl Balance 500mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

Cannafyl Balance 500mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

by Cannafyl CBD

Write a review
Cannafyl CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Cannafyl Balance 500mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

$59.95MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cannafyl™ Balance is primarily recommended for balancing the body and opening the mind. The mixture of CBD, specific terpenes along with essential oils (Peppermint) enhance your mind to allow you to think clearly and calmly. This is definitely a great tincture for someone with a busy, stressful day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannafyl CBD Logo
Locally owned & operated since 2014! Natural wellness for life enthusiasts. Live authentically. Heal naturally. #LetsThrive #lifeback