Cannafyl CBD Pet drops can be added to food or treats for a daily dose of CBD for our four-legged friends. CBD Pet drops are easily digested in the stomach where its nutrients are sent directly to the bloodstream for a full body effect. Cannafyl™ Pet can help with a number of symptoms such as anxiety, seizures, epilepsy, allergies, symptoms from cancer along with any and all inflammation and pain your pet might be feeling.