Chicken Isolate Pet Tincture 30ml 300mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 53.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
1 ounce
$59.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Cannafyl CBD Pet drops can be added to food or treats for a daily dose of CBD for our four-legged friends. CBD Pet drops are easily digested in the stomach where its nutrients are sent directly to the bloodstream for a full body effect. Cannafyl™ Pet can help with a number of symptoms such as anxiety, seizures, epilepsy, allergies, symptoms from cancer along with any and all inflammation and pain your pet might be feeling.
Be the first to review this product.