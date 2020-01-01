 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cannafyl Relax 1000mg Full-Spectrum Tincture Oil

by Cannafyl CBD

About this product

Cannafyl Relax is recommended for those needing a release of built of stress, or struggle with insomnia. This blend is great for anyone with digestive issues, as it contains Myrcene to help cut down on inflammation and bacteria. Dosing an hour before bed can help create more preferable sleeping patterns.

About this brand

Locally owned & operated since 2014! Natural wellness for life enthusiasts. Live authentically. Heal naturally. #LetsThrive #lifeback