 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Cannafyl Relief 2500mg Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture

Cannafyl Relief 2500mg Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture

by Cannafyl CBD

Write a review
Cannafyl CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Cannafyl Relief 2500mg Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture

$199.95MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cannafyl™ Relief is primarily suggested for chronic full body pain relief. This tincture helps to reduce inflammation, chronic arthritis pain, anxiety and depression, it can alleviate cancer related symptoms, has neuroprotective properties, promotes good heart health, can assist in substance abuse treatment, has anti-psychotic effects, anti-tumor effects and lastly can help with diabetes prevention. Cannafyl™ CBD products are known to high levels of CBD, so when considering the higher mg products; 2500mg and 4000mg, consider starting with a lighter dose, then graduate in the amount as needed

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannafyl CBD Logo
Locally owned & operated since 2014! Natural wellness for life enthusiasts. Live authentically. Heal naturally. #LetsThrive #lifeback