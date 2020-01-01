About this product

Medterra’s CBD Gel Capsules are a portable, quick and easy option for those on the go! Our CBD is suspended in fractionated coconut oil and then encapsulated for easy consumption. We offer two strengths, 25mg and 50mg, which can be taken in the morning or evening for fast and easy comfort. Ingredients: 99% Pure CBD (Cannabidiol), Medium-Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil, Bovine Gelatin. CBD Capsules per bottle: 30 25mg CBD Capsules = 750mg CBD per bottle 50mg CBD Capsules = 1,500mg CBD per bottle Grown and extracted in the USA, our high quality, hemp-derived CBD is fully compliant under the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Pilot Program and we are proudly certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority.