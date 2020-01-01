 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Medterra CBD Gel Capusles - 50mg - THC FREE

Medterra CBD Gel Capusles - 50mg - THC FREE

by Cannafyl CBD

Write a review
Cannafyl CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Medterra CBD Gel Capusles - 50mg - THC FREE
Cannafyl CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Medterra CBD Gel Capusles - 50mg - THC FREE

$64.95MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Medterra’s CBD Gel Capsules are a portable, quick and easy option for those on the go! Our CBD is suspended in fractionated coconut oil and then encapsulated for easy consumption. We offer two strengths, 25mg and 50mg, which can be taken in the morning or evening for fast and easy comfort. Ingredients: 99% Pure CBD (Cannabidiol), Medium-Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil, Bovine Gelatin. CBD Capsules per bottle: 30 25mg CBD Capsules = 750mg CBD per bottle 50mg CBD Capsules = 1,500mg CBD per bottle Grown and extracted in the USA, our high quality, hemp-derived CBD is fully compliant under the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Pilot Program and we are proudly certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannafyl CBD Logo
Locally owned & operated since 2014! Natural wellness for life enthusiasts. Live authentically. Heal naturally. #LetsThrive #lifeback