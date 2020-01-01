 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Medterra CBD Oil Tincture - 1000mg

by Cannafyl CBD

Cannafyl CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Medterra CBD Oil Tincture - 1000mg

$65.95MSRP

About this product

This safe, affordable, easy to use (and legal) CBD Oil tincture contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night. This product is enjoyed sublingually. Use the included dropper and place the desired tincture amount under the tongue until it dissipates and it is easily digested. Ingredients: MCT Oil, 99%+ Pure CBD. All of the Medterra Tinctures, regardless of potency, are offered in a one ounce bottle and contain 30, 1mL servings. The dropper applicator has measurement markers on it (0.25, 0.50, 0.75 and 1mL), allowing for accuracy and flexibility of serving sizes. Below is a breakdown of milligrams per dropper (mL), based on the strength of our different tinctures. There are 30, 1mL servings in each bottle: 500mg = 16mg of CBD per dropper

About this brand

Cannafyl CBD Logo
Locally owned & operated since 2014! Natural wellness for life enthusiasts. Live authentically. Heal naturally. #LetsThrive #lifeback