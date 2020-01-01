About this product

This safe, affordable, easy to use (and legal) CBD Oil tincture contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night. This product is enjoyed sublingually. Use the included dropper and place the desired tincture amount under the tongue until it dissipates and it is easily digested. Ingredients: MCT Oil, 99%+ Pure CBD. All of the Medterra Tinctures, regardless of potency, are offered in a one ounce bottle and contain 30, 1mL servings. The dropper applicator has measurement markers on it (0.25, 0.50, 0.75 and 1mL), allowing for accuracy and flexibility of serving sizes. Below is a breakdown of milligrams per dropper (mL), based on the strength of our different tinctures. There are 30, 1mL servings in each bottle: 500mg = 16mg of CBD per dropper