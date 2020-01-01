 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Medterra Rapid Cooling Cream - 250mg & 750mg CBD - THC FREE

Medterra Rapid Cooling Cream - 250mg & 750mg CBD - THC FREE

by Cannafyl CBD

Write a review
Cannafyl CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Medterra Rapid Cooling Cream - 250mg & 750mg CBD - THC FREE
Cannafyl CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Medterra Rapid Cooling Cream - 250mg & 750mg CBD - THC FREE
Cannafyl CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Medterra Rapid Cooling Cream - 250mg & 750mg CBD - THC FREE

$79.95MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Medterra’s Rapid Cooling Cream is a powerhouse combination of CBD and certified organic ingredients. This topical cream provides a rapid cooling effect, perfect for joint and muscle support. Use at the end of the day, after a workout or hitting the links for quick comfort. Each 3.4 fl oz. bottle contains 100mls of cream, allowing for ample applications of soothing, long-lasting comfort. Ingredients: Helianthus annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Stearic Acid (Vegetable Derived), Cetyl Alcohol (Coconut Alcohol), Sodium Hydroxide (non-GMO, mineral-salt), Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Seed Extract, Aloe barbadensis Leaf Juice, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Glycerin (non-GMO, vegetable-derived), Potassium Sorbate (non-GMO, mineral-salt), Xanthan Gum (non-GMO, vegetable-derived), Carthamus tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil*, Menthol (Mentha arvensis), Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil*, Ocimum basilicum (Basil) Leaf Oil*, Citrus aurantium bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil*, Whole Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Montana (Arnica) Flower Oil, Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree) Oil, Zingiber officinale (Ginger) Root Oil*, Citrus medica limonum (Lemon) Peel Oil*, Citrus aurantifolia (Lime) Peel Oil*, Citrus aurantium dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil*, Rosmarinus officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Salvia sclarea (Clary) Oil*, Phenoxyethanol. * Certified Organic Ingredient. Bottle Size: 3.4 fl oz Available in 250mg or 750mg strengths.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannafyl CBD Logo
Locally owned & operated since 2014! Natural wellness for life enthusiasts. Live authentically. Heal naturally. #LetsThrive #lifeback