Pura Gold 500mg Nano-CBD Oral Spray - Peppermint

by Cannafyl CBD

$57.95MSRP

About this product

Recommended Use: Place desired dosage under tongue for 60 seconds, then swallow. The number of drops needed may vary for each individual. Proudly made in the USA Made with Pure Hemp Oil Ingredients: Water, Peppermint, Mint Extract, Stevia, Water Soluble CBD Solution *Contains 0% THC *Always consult a medical doctor before modifying your diet or taking any new products.

About this brand

Locally owned & operated since 2014! Natural wellness for life enthusiasts. Live authentically. Heal naturally. #LetsThrive #lifeback