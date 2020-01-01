 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Cannafyl CBD

$20.95MSRP

About this product

Diffuse localized pain with a Trokie CBD and lidocaine pain relief patch. This proven, patented patch with a blend of pain relievers has the highest over-the-counter lidocaine dose possible, plus anhydrous European hemp oil with no THC. Because the psychoactive properties of cannabis have been removed, adults and children over 12 can safely use the Trokie Pain Patch during normal daily activities. Compatible with drug testing. For fast-acting, long-lasting local pain relief, apply one patch to the affected area and leave in place for up to 12 hours. Patches may be cut down to treat smaller areas. The Trokie patch provides long-lasting relief for: Back pain Muscle soreness Arthritis Joint pain And more

About this brand

Locally owned & operated since 2014! Natural wellness for life enthusiasts. Live authentically. Heal naturally. #LetsThrive #lifeback