 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. TruInfusion Coconut Oil CBD Tincture - 300mg

TruInfusion Coconut Oil CBD Tincture - 300mg

by Cannafyl CBD

Write a review
Cannafyl CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures TruInfusion Coconut Oil CBD Tincture - 300mg

$46.95MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A super saturated solution allows for the maximum amount of CBD infused in our tinctures. With a great taste, they can easily be taken sublingually or added to a beverage of your choice. What it does: Alleviates chronic pain, arthritis, inflammation, Migraine, headache, muscle pain and more. Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Proprietary Hemp CBD blend How to Use it: Place desired dosage under tongue for sublingual intake, hold for 30-60 seconds, then swallow.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannafyl CBD Logo
Locally owned & operated since 2014! Natural wellness for life enthusiasts. Live authentically. Heal naturally. #LetsThrive #lifeback