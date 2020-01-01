About this product

A super saturated solution allows for the maximum amount of CBD infused in our tinctures. With a great taste, they can easily be taken sublingually or added to a beverage of your choice. What it does: Alleviates chronic pain, arthritis, inflammation, Migraine, headache, muscle pain and more. Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Proprietary Hemp CBD blend How to Use it: Place desired dosage under tongue for sublingual intake, hold for 30-60 seconds, then swallow.