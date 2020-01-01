 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
TruInfusion Ultra Moisturizing Lotion - 100mg CBD Honey & Lavender

by Cannafyl CBD

About this product

Ingredients: Proprietary CBD Blend, Safflower oil, Shea Butter, Vitamins A, C & E, Botanical Extract Blend of Chamomile, Comfrey, Cucumber and Aloe Vera. How to Use it: Apply generously to face, neck, body and hands. Can be applied as needed. Made in a facility that processes tree nuts, egg, milk, soy and wheat. 1.8 Fluid Ounces

About this brand

Locally owned & operated since 2014! Natural wellness for life enthusiasts. Live authentically. Heal naturally. #LetsThrive #lifeback