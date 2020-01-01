1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
The Gold CBD Veda Chews contain a minimally psychoactive 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC, and are excellent for treating a wide range of symptoms, including pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Sugar free, Gluten Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, Soy Free. Per Chew: 10 mg CBD, 10 mg THC Per Package: 40 mg CBD, 40 mg THC Ingredients: Soluble Corn Fiber, Coconut Milk, Erythritol, Xylitol, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt. Contains no known allergens.
