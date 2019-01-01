About this product

Are those long nights of chasing zzzzz’s leaving you exhausted in the morning? Our CBD Sleep Tea will prepare your mind and body for a restful night of sleep. Our single bag pack or 10 bag tin of caffeine-free herbal tea is infused with premium CBD for a calm and soothing feeling that’s the perfect complement to a comforting aroma and balanced flavor. Available 1 Single Serving Bag 10 Tea Bag Tin