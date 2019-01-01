 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Dog Treats

by Vegas CBD Company

$49.99MSRP

About this product

If there’s more owwwww in your dog’s bow-wow’s, treat him to the Vegas CBD Cookie Treats for Dogs as a daily supplement or anytime he needs extra help feeling safe and secure. A simple vegan blend of human-grade ingredients and delicious taste support your pet’s physical well-being. And they’re great for stress relief and mood-balancing, too. Who’s a good boy? He is, he is! Available in: 30 Treat Tin 60 Treat Tin

