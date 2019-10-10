Honeycomb Ash Catcher - 18mm
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Cannabis is finally a normal part of life. And that's a good thing. We're here to help you enjoy it by taking care of the lingering odor that comes with smoking. Rather than masking the smell of smoke, our spray breaks it down on a molecular level. We worked with chemists who have over 30 years of experience developing notable household products that you know, and probably love. Our spray is eco-friendly, non-toxic, and made in the USA (yee-haw). Once the spray has worked its magic, all traces of smoke odor will be virtually undetectable. What you're left with is our thoughtfully mixed fragrance, made with organic essential oils that are easy on the nose and the environment.
on October 10th, 2019
Amazing product! Clears the room of smells of all kind and the scent is unreal. Smells so good I want to spray it on everything. Must have for any cannabis fan or cook!
on October 1st, 2019
Amazing product! I sometimes smoke cigarettes in my apartment and Veil is the only product I’ve found that eliminates the odor. I highly recommend.
on September 30th, 2019
The spray itself is very effective, especially when smoking indoors. The fragrance is really nice – not too strong, but definitely there. Also, the package came super quickly, with some additional goodies to boot (matches and stickers!). I'm buying some more already!