1:5 Velvet Kiss Spray 50mg 8ml

by Velvet Swing

About this product

Try Velvet Kiss sensual spray tincture by the makers of Velvet Swing! Used for anxiety-free sexual experience enhancement, Velvet Kiss contains 50mg THC and 10mg CBD. The THC and CBD in Velvet Swing provide localized sensation and increased blood flow, while new Velvet Kiss provides a slight, relaxing head high. Use both for added pleasure between the sheets! Use Velvet Kiss anytime a gentle high is desired. We use an expertly crafted terpene balanced specifically for heightened sensuality. Available in vanilla chai, Velvet Kiss freshens your breath and offers an anti-anxiety blend that mimics a clear-headed indica strain. Velvet Kiss comes in a small, 8 ML bottle, perfect for pocket-size fun on the go! Purchase Velvet Kiss alongside Velvet Swing at legal cannabis retailers.

About this brand

Velvet Swing™ cannabis enhanced sexual lubricant was created by sexual icon Mistress Matisse after discovering the wondrous combination of sex and cannabis. This water soluble and latex safe lubricant is proven effective in stronger, longer, and more frequent orgasms for women. With Velvet Swing you’re just a few pumps away from maximum pleasure! Come again? Yes, you heard that correctly: multiple orgasams. THC dilates the smallest capillaries, which increases blood flow and heightens sensitivity, which can lead to longer, stronger orgasms. Velvet Swing contains a balanced ratio of THC and CBD, as well as a custom terpene blend to maximize absorption. Added benefits to your humping include: Oil free! Non-irritating and pH balanced for vaginas Free of parabens, glycerin, and propylene glycol