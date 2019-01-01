About this product
All CBD Tinctures, regardless of strength, are 1 fluid oz and contain 30 servings at 1ml each. The dropper in the cap has measurement markers of .25, .5, .75 and 1ml to help with serving size. We recommend taking the CBD oil sublingually leaving under the tongue for 30 to 45 seconds for best results. CBD Tincture Bottle Size: 1 fl oz (30 ml) Servings per Container: 30 Serving Size: 1ml Amount of CBD per serving, 1 dropper full: 3000mg contains 100mg of CBD Vena Wellness CBD products are legal and shipped to all 50 states and internationally. All of our CBD products are guaranteed to contain 0% THC, and each and every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.
