  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBD Tincture Oil 500mg

CBD Tincture Oil 500mg

by Vena CBD

All CBD Tinctures, regardless of strength, are 1 fluid oz and contain 30 servings at 1ml each. The dropper in the cap has measurement markers of .25, .5, .75 and 1ml to help with serving size. We recommend taking the CBD oil sublingually leaving under the tongue for 30 to 45 seconds for best results. CBD Tincture Bottle Size: 1 fl oz (30 ml) Servings per Container: 30 Serving Size: 1ml Amount of CBD per serving, 1 dropper full: 500mg contains 16mg of CBD Vena Wellness CBD products are legal and shipped to all 50 states and internationally. All of our CBD products are guaranteed to contain 0% THC, and each and every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.

Created by Eddie & Tamra Judge, Vena Wellness was born from the passion to bring high quality CBD to everyone actively looking for a great way to improve their health. Suffering from a heart condition known as Atrial Fibrillation, Eddie and Tamra searched high and low for the best way to improve his health, or find relief. VENA - derived from “Vena Cava” - pays homage to the two largest veins in the human body that carry blood to the heart. Inspired by these powerful vessels, and passionate in the pursuit of products that empower a healthier, happier lifestyle, VENA CBD was born. Vena CBD has since grown from Eddie’s personal experience into a range of CBD products to accommodate each individuals lifestyle, through all walks of life. Whether you prefer CBD oil, gel capsule, or find relief from topical CBD, we believe in attainable relief for everyone. Made from the bottom of our hearts, to yours.