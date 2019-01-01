About this product
When we say restful night, we mean it. These capsules combine the powers of melatonin, magnesium and CBD to help you fall asleep quickly and stay asleep longer. Whether you're having trouble drifting off or find yourself tossing and turning throughout the night, these effective capsules will leave you waking up well rested and ready to take on the day. Made for you, by people like you. CBD Restful Night Capsules per bottle: 30 15mg CBD Capsules = 450mg CBD per bottle Amount Per Serving: CBD (Cannabidiol) 15mg Magnesium 30mg Melatonin 3mg *those sensitive to melatonin should consult with a physician before purchasing Warnings: Keep out of the reach of children. Ingredients: 99% Pure CBD Isolate (Cannabidiol), Medium-Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil, Glycerin, Water, Beeswax Vena Wellness CBD products are legal and shipped to all 50 states and internationally. All of our CBD products are guaranteed to contain 0% THC, and each and every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. Orders placed Monday - Friday by 5pm PST will be shipped within 1-2 business days. We stand by our 30-day money back guarantee. If you are unsatisfied with our CBD products, let us know.
