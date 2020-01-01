 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1:1 Churro 10mg

by Venice Cookie Company

Venice Cookie Company Edibles Cookies 1:1 Churro 10mg

About this product

All the flavor of a Cinnamon Churro rolled up into delicious mini vegan cookies. Each childproof resealable pouch contains 10mg CBD + 10mg THC per cookie. 1 cookie per pouch. 1 Serving = 1/2 Cookie = 5mg CBD / 5mg THC(1:1 Ratio). Be whisked away to your happy place, all while enjoying the therapeutic benefits of CBD. VEGAN, 1:1 RATIO. DOSING Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more.

About this brand

From Gluten-Free to Vegan, there's a little something for everyone on our shelves