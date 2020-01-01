About this product

3mg THC per pretzel, 30 pretzels and 90mg THC and 90mg CBD per childproof pouch. NO SUGAR. CONSUMPTION ADVICE Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more. INGREDIENTS Enriched Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Salt, Malt, Canola Oil, Leavening (Yeast, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), and Cannabis Oil. CONTAINS WHEAT. VEGAN, NO SUGAR.