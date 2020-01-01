Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
120mg CBD + 60mg THC Semi-sweet dark chocolate with 120mg CBD and 60mg THC (2:1 ratio). Research indicates that CBD provides a range of therapeutic benefits and helps relieve anxiety sometimes associated with THC. Fair Trade 61% Cacao. Vegan, Gluten-Free, All-Natural
