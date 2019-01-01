2:1 Dark Chocolate Minis 300mg 10-pack
by 4.20 BarWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Each childproof resealable pouch contains 200mg CBD + 100mg THC. 20mg CBD + 10mg THC per mini. 10 minis per pouch. (2:1 Ratio). Research indicates that CBD provides a range of therapeutic benefits and helps relieve anxiety sometimes associated with THC. Vegan, No Gluten, All-Natural.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
4.20 Bar
Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.