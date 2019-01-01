 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. 2:1 Dark Chocolate Minis 300mg 10-pack

2:1 Dark Chocolate Minis 300mg 10-pack

by 4.20 Bar

Write a review
4.20 Bar Edibles Chocolates 2:1 Dark Chocolate Minis 300mg 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Each childproof resealable pouch contains 200mg CBD + 100mg THC. 20mg CBD + 10mg THC per mini. 10 minis per pouch. (2:1 Ratio). Research indicates that CBD provides a range of therapeutic benefits and helps relieve anxiety sometimes associated with THC. Vegan, No Gluten, All-Natural.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

4.20 Bar Logo
Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.