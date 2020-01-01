About this product

3mg THC per pretzel twist, Approx. 30 pretzels and 90mg THC per childproof pouch. Made with locally sourced Honey. Made with COCONUT OIL CONSUMPTION ADVICE Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more. INGREDIENTS Pretzels (Enriched Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Salt, Malt, Vegetable Oil, Yeast, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate Leavening), Honey, Mustard, Coconut Oil, Dry Mustard Powder, Butter, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, and Cannabis Oil. CONTAINS DAIRY, WHEAT.