About this product

100mg CBD + 100mg THC All the fruit flavor and goodness of our beverages in Mango and Strawberry flavored hard lozenges. Each childproof resealable pouch contains 100mg CBD + 100mg THC. 5mg CBD + 5mg THC per fruit spark. 20 fruit sparks per pouch. (1:1 Ratio). Vegan, No Gluten, No Sugar, Zero Calories. DOSING Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! A Fruit Spark can be quite fast acting if absorbed sublingually–the result will feel closer to the experience you get from inhaling cannabis compared to the heavier effects of a solid food edible. For safety, wait a full hour for the effects to manifest before eating more. INGREDIENTS STRAWBERRY: Isomalt, Strawberry Flavor, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Malic Acid, Cannabis Oil, Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, fd&c red 40, fd&c red 3, fd&c blue 1. MANGO: Isomalt, Mango Flavor, Cannabis Oil, Water, Annato Extract, Propylene Glycol, fd&c yellow 6, fd&c yellow 5.