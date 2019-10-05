 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. The Surfer 100mg 10-pack

The Surfer 100mg 10-pack

by Venice Cookie Company

Skip to Reviews
1.01
Venice Cookie Company Edibles Cookies The Surfer 100mg 10-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

White chocolate chips float on peanut butter and shred tasty waves of coconut to create memories you won’t forget. Each childproof resealable pouch contains 100mg THC. 10mg THC per cookie. 10 cookies per pouch. The surfer is made with COCONUT OIL. DOSING Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more.

1 customer review

1.01

write a review

tkrendl

I ate half a bag. Barely felt any effect.....I'll try elsewhere.

About this brand

Venice Cookie Company Logo
From Gluten-Free to Vegan, there's a little something for everyone on our shelves