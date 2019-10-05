About this product

White chocolate chips float on peanut butter and shred tasty waves of coconut to create memories you won’t forget. Each childproof resealable pouch contains 100mg THC. 10mg THC per cookie. 10 cookies per pouch. The surfer is made with COCONUT OIL. DOSING Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more.