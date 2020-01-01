 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Amnesia PHO Sugar Crystals 1g

by Venom Extracts

Venom Extracts Concentrates Solvent Amnesia PHO Sugar Crystals 1g

About this strain

Amnesia

Amnesia
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Amnesia is typically a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with some variation between breeders. Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are some of Amnesia’s genetic forerunners, passing on uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. This strain normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense psychotropic effects that new consumers should be wary of.

 

About this brand

Venom Extracts Logo
We offer cannabis concentrates that include shatter, THC-A sugar crystals and terp sauce, perfect for the symptomatic relief you're looking for.