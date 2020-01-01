 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Angelica Crumble 0.5g

by Venom Extracts

Angelica Crumble 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Angelica

Bodhi Seeds bred Angelica by crossing Hell's OG with an '88 G13 Hashplant. Buds grow large and dense in a Kush fashion, offering a thick smoke. Expect flavor notes of lemon, hash, incense, and menthol to flood your senses with a euphoric high that will blanket your mind and body. 

We offer cannabis concentrates that include shatter, THC-A sugar crystals and terp sauce, perfect for the symptomatic relief you're looking for.