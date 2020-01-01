 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dank Commander Shatter 1g

by Venom Extracts

Venom Extracts Concentrates Solvent Dank Commander Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Dank Commander

Dank Commander

An award-winning strain from Rare Dankness, Dank Commander is a cross between Cat Piss OG and Rare Dankness #2. Known for putting out more than the typical OG lemon-lime and fuel aroma, this strain also has notes of pine, alpine flowers, and skunk. The high may take you down a rabbit hole of stoneyness that will last for hours.

 

