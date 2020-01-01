 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. GMO Cookies Sugar Crystals 0.5g
Indica

GMO Cookies Sugar Crystals 0.5g

by Venom Extracts

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

GMO Cookies (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful indica-dominant strain crossed between Chemdog and GSC. GMO Cookies is known for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process. The Chemdawg ancestry in GMO provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is bred by Divine Genetics.

About this brand

Venom Extracts Logo
We offer cannabis concentrates that include shatter, THC-A sugar crystals and terp sauce, perfect for the symptomatic relief you're looking for.