Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.