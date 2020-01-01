 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Jungle Juice Shatter Slab 3.5g

by Venom Extracts

Write a review
Venom Extracts Concentrates Solvent Jungle Juice Shatter Slab 3.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Jungle Juice

Jungle Juice

Bred by Golden State Genetics, Jungle Juice is a hybrid strain that crosses Animal Cookies and their in-house Tangie male. Balancing sweet and sour citrus flavors, this strain offers a flavorful release from stress, sleeplessness, and pain.

About this brand

Venom Extracts Logo
We offer cannabis concentrates that include shatter, THC-A sugar crystals and terp sauce, perfect for the symptomatic relief you're looking for.