Lost Coast OG Shatter 0.5g

by Venom Extracts

Venom Extracts Concentrates Solvent Lost Coast OG Shatter 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Lost Coast OG

Lost Coast OG

Lost Coast OG is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid that marries Chemdawg 4 genetics with those of two age-old heirloom strains, Pakistani Kush and Lemon Thai. Flavors of sour citrus and earthy musk burst through on the exhale in show of its signature OG terpene profile. This California native induces a soaring cerebral buzzing sensation that brings new vitality to mood, creativity, and conversation. The potently euphoric effects can sometimes skid into anxiety with large doses, so novices should approach this OG with some degree of caution. 

