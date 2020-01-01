Madman OG Cartridge 0.5g
About this strain
Madman OG
Another excellent hybrid from Southern California breeders Ocean Grown Genetics, Madman OG combines LA Confidential with OG Kush to create a powerful and delicious indica. Generally considered a high-THC strain, it has been tested at anywhere from 16-24%. Smooth coffee flavors give way to sour earthy undertones, with a fresh pine scent typical of many OG Kush varieties. Madman OG gives users a pleasant, relaxed body high that often leads to munchies and sleep.