  5. Snow Cap Sugar 0.5g
Hybrid

Snow Cap Sugar 0.5g

by Venom Extracts

About this strain

Snowcap

Another West Coast strain that has developed quite a legacy for itself, Snowcap is a potent sativa with a nice lemony scent with a hint of menthol. The effects are decidedly cerebral and should trigger creativity, happiness, and a case of the giggles. Believed to be a hybrid of Humbolt Snow and an unknown Haze, the poorly documented genetic history leaves some mystery surrounding Snowcap. One thing consumers will agree on is the all-around flavor and potency of this robust strain.

We offer cannabis concentrates that include shatter, THC-A sugar crystals and terp sauce, perfect for the symptomatic relief you're looking for.